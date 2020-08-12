Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

Several brokerages have commented on AIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

