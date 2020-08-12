Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 27,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,834. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.