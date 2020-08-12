Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 558,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, hitting $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 180,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,405. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $213.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

