Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,814.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,681.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,614.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.