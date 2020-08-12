Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. 345,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,997. The firm has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

