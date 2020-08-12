Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $371,223.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.02. The stock had a trading volume of 737,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.44. The firm has a market cap of $728.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

