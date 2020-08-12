Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,716 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after buying an additional 202,855 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 20.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after buying an additional 757,376 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,039,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,549,000 after buying an additional 469,840 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.65. The company had a trading volume of 319,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $81.05 and a 52 week high of $134.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

