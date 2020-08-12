Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 126 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 70.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 162.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.92. 86,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,325. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

