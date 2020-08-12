Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 173 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 190,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 184,568 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $84.35. 118,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,493. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

