Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 2,739 ($35.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26.65 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,879 ($37.64). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,631.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,324.48.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.29) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 19347.9986661 earnings per share for the current year.

AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.91) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.30)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.30) to GBX 2,790 ($36.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.99) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.76) to GBX 3,000 ($39.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,534.29 ($33.13).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

