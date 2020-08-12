AstraZeneca plc Declares Dividend of GBX 69.60 (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AZN traded up GBX 70 ($0.92) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,450 ($110.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.68). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,613.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,979.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.62.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($82.36) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Securities cut AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.90) to GBX 7,600 ($99.36) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($84.32) to GBX 6,690 ($87.46) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.44) to GBX 7,500 ($98.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.72).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

