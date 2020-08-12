AstraZeneca plc Declares Dividend of GBX 69.60 (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AZN traded up GBX 70 ($0.92) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,450 ($110.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.68). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,613.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,979.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.62.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($82.36) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Securities cut AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.90) to GBX 7,600 ($99.36) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($84.32) to GBX 6,690 ($87.46) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.44) to GBX 7,500 ($98.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.72).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

