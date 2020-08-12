AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,991 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $64,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,813,496. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

