Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%.

AUPH stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.01 and a quick ratio of 21.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.