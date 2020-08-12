Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 84,829 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,829 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $10.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.94. 45,354,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740,926. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

