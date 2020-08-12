Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173,079 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,987,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,438. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

