Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,419 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 371.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 421.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 255.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. 296,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,977. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

