Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $581,599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 222,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.79. 927,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $251.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

