Banco Santander S.A. Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,833,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,920,279. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

