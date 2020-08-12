Banco Santander S.A. Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.00. 2,478,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,037. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01. The company has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

