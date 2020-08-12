Banco Santander S.A. Has $20.15 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,845,550 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,348,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,658,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

