Banco Santander S.A. Has $32.12 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,528. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.14.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.