Banco Santander S.A. Has $8.19 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,743 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,474,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

