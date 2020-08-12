Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 27.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. 4,574,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,695. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

