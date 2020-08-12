Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 2,580 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 20.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 16.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 13.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

NKE traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.12. 5,400,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $107.33.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

