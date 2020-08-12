Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 4,969 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. 3,876,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

