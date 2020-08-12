Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,347 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after acquiring an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,891,000 after acquiring an additional 346,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,439,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.