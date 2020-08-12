Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,252 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,991,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,909,000 after purchasing an additional 378,804 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,424,000 after purchasing an additional 529,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. 11,792,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.