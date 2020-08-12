Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,040 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.92. 3,321,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,027. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $282.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.87.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

