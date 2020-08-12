Banco Santander S.A. Sells 233 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,983. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.48 and a 200 day moving average of $254.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

