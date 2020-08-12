Banco Santander S.A. Sells 32,023 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,023 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CSCO traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 18,859,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,841,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.