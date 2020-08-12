Banco Santander S.A. Sells 41,598 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41,598 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $136,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.47. 5,437,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,703 shares of company stock valued at $114,348,134. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

