Banco Santander S.A. Sells 48,443 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,443 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

