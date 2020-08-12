Banco Santander S.A. Sells 84,702 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,702 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 61.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 369.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 159,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,783 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 95.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 132,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.53. 4,206,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

