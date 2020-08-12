Banco Santander S.A. Trims Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.05% of Carnival worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 92.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 54,167,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,285,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.85. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

