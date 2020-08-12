Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,475 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,359,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,002,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

