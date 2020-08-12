Bank Of Princeton Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Bank Of Princeton has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank Of Princeton to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. 5,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Of Princeton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

