Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (LON:BMD) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (LON:BMD) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BMD opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Wednesday. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

