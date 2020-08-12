Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 334,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,997. The firm has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

