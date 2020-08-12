Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $82.62. 328,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.