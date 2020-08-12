Black Diamond Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BDIMF remained flat at $$1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.47.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

