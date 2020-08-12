Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 146.3%.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,560. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSM shares. ValuEngine lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

