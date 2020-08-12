Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BTZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.91.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.