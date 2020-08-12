BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

