BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the December 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 166,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,725. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

