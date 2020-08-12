BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

