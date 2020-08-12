BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BYM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

