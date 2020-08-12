BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 12,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

