Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MUA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.34.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

