BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm alerts:

Shares of MFL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.11.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.