BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,186. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

